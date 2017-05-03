(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Georgia Commendation Medal [Image 1 of 2]

    Georgia Commendation Medal

    STATESBORO, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Capt. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Sergeant 1st Class William Smith, senior human resources sergeant for the Statesboro-based 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion receives the Georgia Commendation Medal from Brigadier General Tom Carden, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 22:00
    Photo ID: 3205819
    VIRIN: 170305-A-AQ105-181
    Resolution: 4559x3256
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: STATESBORO, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Commendation Medal [Image 1 of 2], by CPT William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Georgia Commendation Medal
    177th BEB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    combat engineers
    Engineering
    Essayons
    Army Engineers
    Army Training
    Statesboro
    AUP
    South Georgia
    National Guard training
    National Guard images
    Associated Unit Pilot

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT