Sergeant 1st Class William Smith, senior human resources sergeant for the Statesboro-based 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion receives the Georgia Commendation Medal from Brigadier General Tom Carden, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2017 22:00
|Photo ID:
|3205819
|VIRIN:
|170305-A-AQ105-181
|Resolution:
|4559x3256
|Size:
|6.07 MB
|Location:
|STATESBORO, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Georgia Commendation Medal [Image 1 of 2], by CPT William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
