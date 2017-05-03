Date Taken: 03.05.2017 Date Posted: 03.05.2017 22:00 Photo ID: 3205819 VIRIN: 170305-A-AQ105-181 Resolution: 4559x3256 Size: 6.07 MB Location: STATESBORO, GA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Georgia Commendation Medal [Image 1 of 2], by CPT William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.