Brigadier General Tom Carden, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard speaks to Soldiers of the Statesboro-based 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion during their unit training assembly.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2017 22:00
|Photo ID:
|3205818
|VIRIN:
|170305-A-AQ105-028
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.62 MB
|Location:
|STATESBORO, GA, US
This work, 177th BEB [Image 1 of 2], by CPT William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
