Retired U.S. Army 1st Sgt. William Graser, talks with attendees of the presentation of his book, “Veterans’ Reflections,” Marrch 4, 2017 in Concord, New Hampshire. The book highlights veterans' personal stories from World War II through the Global War on Terror.
|03.04.2017
|03.05.2017 21:58
|3205742
|170304-A-UQ901-925
|2890x2064
|5.19 MB
|CONCORD, NH, US
|LONDONDERRY, NH, US
This work, Veteran-Turned-Writer Pens Soldiers’ Experiences [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Veteran-Turned-Writer Pens Soldiers’ Experiences
