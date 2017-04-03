Retired U.S. Army 1st Sgt. William Graser, talks with attendees of the presentation of his book, “Veterans’ Reflections,” Marrch 4, 2017 in Concord, New Hampshire. The book highlights veterans' personal stories from World War II through the Global War on Terror.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.05.2017 21:58 Photo ID: 3205742 VIRIN: 170304-A-UQ901-925 Resolution: 2890x2064 Size: 5.19 MB Location: CONCORD, NH, US Hometown: LONDONDERRY, NH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Veteran-Turned-Writer Pens Soldiers’ Experiences [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.