    Veteran-Turned-Writer Pens Soldiers' Experiences

    Veteran-Turned-Writer Pens Soldiers’ Experiences

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Retired 1st Sgt. William Graser, author of "Veterans' Reflections," shows off a piece of the Berlin Wall at a presentation of his book Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Concord, New Hampshire. Graser's book highlights the stories of 60 U.S. military veterans from World War II through the Global War on Terror.

    This work, Veteran-Turned-Writer Pens Soldiers’ Experiences [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Global War on Terror
    first sergeant
    Author
    cold war
    vietnam war
    korean war
    veterans
    Afghanistan
    world war ii
    Iraq
    soldier stories

    • LEAVE A COMMENT