Retired 1st Sgt. William Graser, author of "Veterans' Reflections," shows off a piece of the Berlin Wall at a presentation of his book Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Concord, New Hampshire. Graser's book highlights the stories of 60 U.S. military veterans from World War II through the Global War on Terror.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.05.2017 21:58 Photo ID: 3205738 VIRIN: 170304-A-UQ901-673 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 7.83 MB Location: CONCORD, NH, US Hometown: LONDONDERRY, NH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Veteran-Turned-Writer Pens Soldiers’ Experiences [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.