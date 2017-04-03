(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Training Deployment [Image 1 of 8]

    Training Deployment

    SD, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Stewart 

    114th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 114th Fighter Wing board a C-130 assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing to depart for a two week deployment March 4, 2017, Joe Foss Field, S.D. The purpose of the trip is to train with the U.S. Navy and Canadian Air Force which serves to test the 175th Fighter Squadron's air-to-air training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Stewart/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 14:53
    Photo ID: 3205329
    VIRIN: 170304-Z-TF102-019
    Resolution: 3216x2136
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: SD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Deployment [Image 1 of 8], by MSgt Christopher Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    F16
    Air National Guard
    Fighter Jets
    ANG
    South Dakota
    Sioux Falls
    National Guard
    South Dakota National Guard
    114th Fighter Wing
    SDNG
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114FW

