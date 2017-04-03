Training Deployment

Members of the 114th Fighter Wing board a C-130 assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing to depart for a two week deployment March 4, 2017, Joe Foss Field, S.D. The purpose of the trip is to train with the U.S. Navy and Canadian Air Force which serves to test the 175th Fighter Squadron's air-to-air training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Stewart/Released)

