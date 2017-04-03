Members of the 114th Logistic Readiness Squadron load equipment on a C-130 assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing for a two week deployment March 4, 2017, Joe Foss Field, S.D. The purpose of the trip is to train with the U.S. Navy and Canadian Air Force which serves as the culmination of the 175th Fighter Squadron's air-to-air training.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Duimstra/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.05.2017 14:53 Photo ID: 3205315 VIRIN: 170304-Z-SJ722-004 Resolution: 5520x3680 Size: 5.42 MB Location: SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Training Deployment [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.