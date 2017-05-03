(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New training offers a fresh perspective [Image 1 of 2]

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Milbrodt 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Sgt. Joel Smith and Pvt. First Class Kristie Downes, both medics with the 256th Area Medical Support Company, participate in the practical evaluation portion of a performance enhancement class March 5, 2017 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center. The training is designed to help Soldiers calm their mind and focus on the task at hand while impacted by stress.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 14:45
    Photo ID: 3205310
    VIRIN: 170305-Z-LQ174-084
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 9.96 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New training offers a fresh perspective [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Christopher Milbrodt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Florida National Guard
    FLNG
    R3SP
    CBJTC
    Performance Experts

