New training offers a fresh perspective

Army Sgt. Joel Smith and Pvt. First Class Kristie Downes, both medics with the 256th Area Medical Support Company, participate in the practical evaluation portion of a performance enhancement class March 5, 2017 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center. The training is designed to help Soldiers calm their mind and focus on the task at hand while impacted by stress.

Date Taken: 03.05.2017 Date Posted: 03.05.2017 Location: FL, US by SSG Christopher Milbrodt