Army Sgt. Joel Smith, a medic with the 256th Area Medical Support Company, participates in the practical evaluation portion of a performance enhancement class March 5, 2017 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center. The training is designed to help Soldiers calm their mind and focus on the task at hand while impacted by stress.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2017 14:45
|Photo ID:
|3205308
|VIRIN:
|170305-Z-LQ174-005
|Resolution:
|4254x3448
|Size:
|9.49 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New training offers a fresh perspective [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Christopher Milbrodt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
New training offers a fresh perspective
LEAVE A COMMENT