    Guardsmen train with civilian counterparts for disaster preparedness [Image 1 of 7]

    Guardsmen train with civilian counterparts for disaster preparedness

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lindsey Soulsby 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Mike Layman, the 120th Medical Group’s chief of aerospace medicine, reviews a patient’s chart with the Kendra Puckett, Great Falls Clinic emergency department director, while Kristianne Parral, an emergency room nurse from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Orange County, California, directs incoming patients Feb. 16 during a mass casualty exercise at the Noble Training Center at the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston, Alabama. Guard and civilian medical personnel integrated to provide care to multiple patients presenting at the hospital for treatment. (US Air National Guard photo/Staff Sgt. Lindsey Soulsby)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen train with civilian counterparts for disaster preparedness [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Lindsey Soulsby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    Montana
    FEMA

