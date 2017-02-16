Guardsmen train with civilian counterparts for disaster preparedness

Lt. Col. Mike Layman, the 120th Medical Group’s chief of aerospace medicine, reviews a patient’s chart with the Kendra Puckett, Great Falls Clinic emergency department director, while Kristianne Parral, an emergency room nurse from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Orange County, California, directs incoming patients Feb. 16 during a mass casualty exercise at the Noble Training Center at the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston, Alabama. Guard and civilian medical personnel integrated to provide care to multiple patients presenting at the hospital for treatment. (US Air National Guard photo/Staff Sgt. Lindsey Soulsby)

