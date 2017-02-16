Guardsmen train with civilian counterparts for disaster preparedness

Maj. Cari Matthews, a physician with the Montana Air National Guard, delivers the baby of a patient while Kristi Thompson, a nurse from the Great Falls Clinic, monitors the mother’s vitals Feb. 16 during a mass casualty exercise at the Noble Training Center at the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston, Alabama. An overwhelming number of patients flooded the emergency department following a mass casualty incident with a wide variety of medical conditions, taxing the hospital’s resources. (US Air National Guard photo/Staff Sgt. Lindsey Soulsby)

