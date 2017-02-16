(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Guardsmen train with civilian counterparts for disaster preparedness [Image 2 of 7]

    Guardsmen train with civilian counterparts for disaster preparedness

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lindsey Soulsby 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Maj. Cari Matthews, a physician with the Montana Air National Guard, delivers the baby of a patient while Kristi Thompson, a nurse from the Great Falls Clinic, monitors the mother’s vitals Feb. 16 during a mass casualty exercise at the Noble Training Center at the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston, Alabama. An overwhelming number of patients flooded the emergency department following a mass casualty incident with a wide variety of medical conditions, taxing the hospital’s resources. (US Air National Guard photo/Staff Sgt. Lindsey Soulsby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 14:19
    Photo ID: 3205306
    VIRIN: 170216-Z-KB239-1022
    Resolution: 3582x2866
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen train with civilian counterparts for disaster preparedness [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Lindsey Soulsby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Guardsmen train with civilian counterparts for disaster preparedness
    Guardsmen train with civilian counterparts for disaster preparedness
    Guardsmen train with civilian counterparts for disaster preparedness
    Guardsmen train with civilian counterparts for disaster preparedness
    Guardsmen train with civilian counterparts for disaster preparedness
    Guardsmen train with civilian counterparts for disaster preparedness
    Guardsmen train with civilian counterparts for disaster preparedness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Guardsmen train with civilian counterparts for disaster preparedness

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Montana
    FEMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT