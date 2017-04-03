Attendees eagerly anticipate their meals as competitors work to prepare food at the 42nd Annual Military Culinary Arts Competitive Training Event at Fort Lee, Virginia, March 4, 2017. The Coast Guard's culinary team was comprised of culinary specialists from units in Hampton Roads, the Department of Homeland Security and Coast Guard Headquarters as well as Coast Guard Cutters Obion and Vermont. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.05.2017 12:58 Photo ID: 3205234 VIRIN: 170304-G-LS819-1004 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 5.9 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard competes in 42nd Annual Military Culinary Arts Competitive Training Event at Fort Lee, Virginia [Image 1 of 10], by PO2 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.