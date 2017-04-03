(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard competes in 42nd Annual Military Culinary Arts Competitive Training Event at Fort Lee, Virginia [Image 10 of 10]

    Coast Guard competes in 42nd Annual Military Culinary Arts Competitive Training Event at Fort Lee, Virginia

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    Chief Petty Officer Eddie Fuchs and Master Chief Petty Officer Justin Reed compete in the 42nd Annual Military Culinary Arts Competitive Training Event at Fort Lee, Virginia, March 4, 2017. The Coast Guard's culinary team was comprised of culinary specialists from units in Hampton Roads, the Department of Homeland Security and Coast Guard Headquarters as well as Coast Guard Cutter Obion. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 12:58
    Photo ID: 3205229
    VIRIN: 170304-G-LS819-1001
    Resolution: 3200x4080
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard competes in 42nd Annual Military Culinary Arts Competitive Training Event at Fort Lee, Virginia [Image 1 of 10], by PO2 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Virginia
    Culinary Specialist
    Fort Lee
    Mid-Atlantic
    Culinary Center of Excellence
    42nd Annual Military Culinary Arts Competitive Training Event
    Master Chief Culinary Specialist
    CSCM Justin Reed
    CSCS Swenson
    CSC Fuchs
    CS2 Stockman and CS2 Bruce

    • LEAVE A COMMENT