Coast Guard competes in 42nd Annual Military Culinary Arts Competitive Training Event at Fort Lee, Virginia

Chief Petty Officer Eddie Fuchs and Master Chief Petty Officer Justin Reed compete in the 42nd Annual Military Culinary Arts Competitive Training Event at Fort Lee, Virginia, March 4, 2017. The Coast Guard's culinary team was comprised of culinary specialists from units in Hampton Roads, the Department of Homeland Security and Coast Guard Headquarters as well as Coast Guard Cutter Obion. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)

