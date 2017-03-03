(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2017 [Image 5 of 5]

    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2017

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Chilean Army Cpl. Camilo Riffo Leal receives a briefing with service members from the Texas Air and National Guard, as well as soldiers from Chile and the Czech Republic at the M4 qualification event as part of the fifth annual Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition, at Camp Swift near Bastrop, Texas, March 3, 2017. This year's Best Warrior Competition was the second time Chilean soldiers participated and the first time for soldiers from the Czech Republic as part of Texas Military Department's initiative to develop relations with foreign partners. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Michael Giles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 11:17
    Photo ID: 3205178
    VIRIN: 170303-Z-WL838-091
    Resolution: 2848x4288
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2017 [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2017
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2017
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2017
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2017
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2017

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Texas Air National Guard
    Chile
    Texas Army National Guard
    Czech Republic
    BWC
    Texas Military Department
    Foreign Partnership Program

