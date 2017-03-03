Texas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen receive a safety brief along with with Czech and Chilean service members at the M4 qualification event as part of the fifth annual Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition, at Camp Swift near Bastrop, Texas, March 3, 2017. This year's Best Warrior Competition was the second time Chilean soldiers participated and the first time for soldiers from the Czech Republic as part of Texas Military Department's initiative to develop relations with foreign partners. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Michael Giles)
Date Taken:
|03.03.2017
Date Posted:
|03.05.2017 11:17
Location:
|TX, US
This work, Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2017 [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Michael Giles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
