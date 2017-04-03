(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chess [Image 1 of 2]

    Chess

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brent Pyfrom 

    USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19)

    170304-N-FM530-007
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 4, 2017) Sgt. Dillon Sallee assigned to Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment plays chess aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19). Mesa Verde is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts Europe and the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brent Pyfrom/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017 19:33
    Photo ID: 3204854
    VIRIN: 170304-N-FM530-007
    Resolution: 8688x5792
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chess [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Brent Pyfrom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Chess
    Chaplain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MEU
    LPD 19
    USS Mesa Verde
    amphibious transport dock ship
    BATARG
    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Deployment
    BLT 3/6

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT