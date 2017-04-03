170304-N-FM530-006

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 4, 2017) Chaplain, Lt. David Downey assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 24 speaks with a Marine about his first deployment onboard amphibious transport dock ship, USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19). Mesa Verde is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts Europe and the Middle East.. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brent Pyfrom/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.04.2017 19:33 Photo ID: 3204853 VIRIN: 170304-N-FM530-006 Resolution: 8688x5792 Size: 2.57 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chaplain [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Brent Pyfrom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.