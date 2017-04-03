Captain Elizabeth Phillips, an MV-22 Osprey pilot, speaks to the attendees of Women in Aviation on a career panel during Girls in Aviation Day on March 4, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. The panelists answered questions young men and women have about pursuing careers in aviation fields in their future. The event is scheduled from 2-4 March.
Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
Date Posted:
|03.04.2017 11:33
Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
This work, Marines Volunteer for Girls in Aviation Day [Image 1 of 5], by Sgt Logan Block, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
