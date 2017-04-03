(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines Volunteer for Girls in Aviation Day [Image 2 of 5]

    Marines Volunteer for Girls in Aviation Day

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Logan Block 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command

    Major Jasmin Moghbeli, an AH-1W/Z pilot, assists an attendee of Women in Aviation's Girls in Aviation Day as part of the WAI 2017 Symposium in Orlando Fla., March 4, 2017. This conference allows Marines to connect with young men and women interested in aviation careers, and to let them know that the Marine Corps is a viable option for them. The event is scheduled from 2-4 March.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017 11:33
    Photo ID: 3204522
    VIRIN: 170304-M-UA667-046
    Resolution: 3840x4752
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Volunteer for Girls in Aviation Day [Image 1 of 5], by Sgt Logan Block, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Marines Volunteer for Girls in Aviation Day
    Marines Volunteer for Girls in Aviation Day
    Marines Volunteer for Girls in Aviation Day
    Marines Volunteer for Girls in Aviation Day
    Marines Volunteer During Girls in Aviation Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    usmc
    pilot
    wai
    marines
    aviation
    mcrc
    mcrcpa
    wai17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT