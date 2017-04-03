Marines Volunteer for Girls in Aviation Day

Major Jasmin Moghbeli, an AH-1W/Z pilot, assists an attendee of Women in Aviation's Girls in Aviation Day as part of the WAI 2017 Symposium in Orlando Fla., March 4, 2017. This conference allows Marines to connect with young men and women interested in aviation careers, and to let them know that the Marine Corps is a viable option for them. The event is scheduled from 2-4 March.

