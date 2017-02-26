100 64th BSB Soldiers join memorial run in Poland

Soldiers of 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, run with soldiers of the 35th Polish Missile Defense Squadron during a memorial run honoring the Polish "Cursed Soldiers" at Skwierzyna, Poland, Feb. 26, 2017. While the run paid homage to Polish underground resistance fighters from 1945-63 during the communist rule of Poland, it also was an exhibition of solidarity between Polish land forces and soldiers of 3/4 ABCT, who are deployed in support of Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Sean Ryan, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division)
