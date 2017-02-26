(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    100 64th BSB Soldiers join memorial run in Poland [Image 2 of 3]

    100 64th BSB Soldiers join memorial run in Poland

    SKWIERZYNA, POLAND

    02.26.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Soldiers of 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, run with soldiers of the 35th Polish Missile Defense Squadron during a memorial run honoring the Polish "Cursed Soldiers" at Skwierzyna, Poland, Feb. 26, 2017. While the run paid homage to Polish underground resistance fighters from 1945-63 during the communist rule of Poland, it also was an exhibition of solidarity between Polish land forces and soldiers of 3/4 ABCT, who are deployed in support of Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Sean Ryan, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017 10:13
    Photo ID: 3204447
    VIRIN: 170226-A-ZZ999-002
    Resolution: 4743x3162
    Size: 8.77 MB
    Location: SKWIERZYNA, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100 64th BSB Soldiers join memorial run in Poland [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    100 64th BSB Soldiers join memorial run in Poland

