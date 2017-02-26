Soldiers of 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, run with soldiers of the 35th Polish Missile Defense Squadron during a memorial run honoring the Polish "Cursed Soldiers" at Skwierzyna, Poland, Feb. 26, 2017. While the run paid homage to Polish underground resistance fighters from 1945-63 during the communist rule of Poland, it also was an exhibition of solidarity between Polish land forces and soldiers of 3/4 ABCT, who are deployed in support of Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Sean Ryan, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2017 Date Posted: 03.04.2017 10:13 Photo ID: 3204447 VIRIN: 170226-A-ZZ999-002 Resolution: 4743x3162 Size: 8.77 MB Location: SKWIERZYNA, PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100 64th BSB Soldiers join memorial run in Poland [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.