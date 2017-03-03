Geelong, AUSTRALIA – U.S. Air Force Maj. Richard Smeeding, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot, waves to a delighted crowd during the Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition (AVALON) March 3. AVALON 2017 is the largest, most comprehensive event of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, attracting aviation and aerospace professions, key defense personnel, aviation enthusiasts and the general public. The U.S. participates in AVALON 2017 and other similar events to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. John Gordinier)

