    Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition 2017 [Image 1 of 33]

    Australian International Airshow and Aerospace &amp; Defence Exposition 2017

    GEELONG, VIC, AUSTRALIA

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Gordinier 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Geelong, AUSTRALIA – U.S. Air Force Maj. Richard Smeeding, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot, waves to a delighted crowd during the Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition (AVALON) March 3. AVALON 2017 is the largest, most comprehensive event of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, attracting aviation and aerospace professions, key defense personnel, aviation enthusiasts and the general public. The U.S. participates in AVALON 2017 and other similar events to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. John Gordinier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017 01:15
    Photo ID: 3204155
    VIRIN: 170303-F-ZB121-049
    Resolution: 7527x5166
    Size: 35.64 MB
    Location: GEELONG, VIC, AU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition 2017 [Image 1 of 33], by MSgt John Gordinier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AVALON
    AVALON2017
    AVALON 2017

