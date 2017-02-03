Geelong, AUSTRALIA – A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor from the 90th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, banks left causing massive vapor contrails during the Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition (AVALON) March 3. The F-22 Demonstration Team from Langley Air Force Base, Va., impressed the crowd showcasing the Raptor’s capability and maneuverability. AVALON 2017 is an ideal forum to showcase U.S. defense aircraft and equipment, particularly the latest in fifth generation capabilities such as the F-22 and F-35 Lightning II and it is the largest, most comprehensive event of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, attracting aviation and aerospace professions, key defense personnel, aviation enthusiasts and the general public. The U.S. participates in AVALON and other similar events to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. John Gordinier)

Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Location: GEELONG, VIC, AU