(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HSC-6 [Image 1 of 4]

    HSC-6

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific

    Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class Joshua Schwartz, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, mans the window an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter during a live-fire combat training exercise on Mar. 02, 2017, at San Clemente Island, Calif. HSC-6 provides vertical lift search and rescue, logistics, anti-surface warfare, special operations forces support, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Doug Harvey/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 21:52
    Photo ID: 3203990
    VIRIN: 170302-N-LO156-0215
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-6 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    HSC-6
    HSC-6
    HSC-6
    HSC-6

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hellfire
    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific
    HSC-6
    FCCP
    AGM-114N

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT