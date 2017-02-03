Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class Joshua Schwartz, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, mans the window an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter during a live-fire combat training exercise on Mar. 02, 2017, at San Clemente Island, Calif. HSC-6 provides vertical lift search and rescue, logistics, anti-surface warfare, special operations forces support, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Doug Harvey/Released)
|03.02.2017
|03.03.2017 21:52
|3203990
|170302-N-LO156-0215
|4928x3280
|2.9 MB
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US
This work, HSC-6 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
