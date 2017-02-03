(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HSC-6 [Image 3 of 4]

    HSC-6

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific

    An AGM-114N Hellfire missile is launched from an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, at an ordnance range on Mar. 02, 2017, at San Clemente Island, Calif., during a live-fire combat training exercise. HSC-6 provides vertical lift search and rescue, logistics, anti-surface warfare, special operations forces support, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Doug Harvey/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 21:52
    Photo ID: 3203987
    VIRIN: 170302-N-LO156-0177
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-6 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Hellfire
    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific
    HSC-6
    FCCP
    AGM-114N

