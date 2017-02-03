An AGM-114N Hellfire missile is launched from an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, at an ordnance range on Mar. 02, 2017, at San Clemente Island, Calif., during a live-fire combat training exercise. HSC-6 provides vertical lift search and rescue, logistics, anti-surface warfare, special operations forces support, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Doug Harvey/Released)

