Coast Guard members read to Kalihi Elementary students

Petty Officer 1st Class Tiffany Lux, a boatswains mate stationed aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Morgenthau (WHEC 722), reads along with students from Kalihi Waene Elementary School in Honolulu, March 3, 2017. Reading Across America Day is a nationwide reading celebration that takes place annually on Dr. Seuss’ birthday, March 2. The Read Across America program, by the National Education Association is a year-round program focused on motivating children and teens to read through events, partnerships and reading resources. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur/released)

