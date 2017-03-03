(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard members read to Kalihi Elementary students [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard members read to Kalihi Elementary students

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Ens. Ricky Rodriguez, a deck watch officer on U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Morgenthau (WHEC 722), reads to first grade students at Kalihi Waena Elementary School in Honolulu, March 3, 2017. The National Education Association’s Reading Across America is a year-round program focused on motivating children and teens to read through events, partnerships and reading resources. In celebration of Dr. Seuss’s birthday and Read Across America Day, March 2, Coast Guard members read with students at elementary schools across Oahu. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard members read to Kalihi Elementary students [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Amanda Levasseur, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

