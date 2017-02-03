CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - Jay Leno receives a unit coin from LTCOL NAME March 2, 2017, during a visit to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164. Leno was made an honorary member of VMM-164 after filming a segment for his show "Jay Leno's Garage." Leno visited and talked with service members with the unit and also participated in a meritorious promotion ceremony. (Official Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dylan Overbay/released)
|03.02.2017
|03.03.2017 17:59
|3203729
|170302-M-JH334-016
|5760x3840
|17.85 MB
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|2
|0
|0
This work, Jay Leno becomes honorary VMM-164 Member [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Dylan Overbay, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
