Jay Leno becomes honorary VMM-164 Member

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - Jay Leno receives a unit coin from LTCOL NAME March 2, 2017, during a visit to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164. Leno was made an honorary member of VMM-164 after filming a segment for his show "Jay Leno's Garage." Leno visited and talked with service members with the unit and also participated in a meritorious promotion ceremony. (Official Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dylan Overbay/released)

Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 by LCpl Dylan Overbay