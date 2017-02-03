(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Jay Leno becomes honorary VMM-164 Member [Image 1 of 2]

    Jay Leno becomes honorary VMM-164 Member

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dylan Overbay 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - Jay Leno receives a unit coin from LTCOL NAME March 2, 2017, during a visit to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164. Leno was made an honorary member of VMM-164 after filming a segment for his show "Jay Leno's Garage." Leno visited and talked with service members with the unit and also participated in a meritorious promotion ceremony. (Official Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dylan Overbay/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 17:59
    Photo ID: 3203729
    VIRIN: 170302-M-JH334-016
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 17.85 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jay Leno becomes honorary VMM-164 Member [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Dylan Overbay, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Jay Leno becomes honorary VMM-164 Member
    Pinned by a Legend

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Osprey
    Jay Leno
    MCI-West
    VMM-164
    Camp Pendleton air station

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT