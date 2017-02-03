CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - Jay Leno assists with the promotion of Corporal Kayla Abusham and Corporal Marcos Jacobo during a meritorious promotion aboard Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton March 2. Leno visited and talked with service members from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 after filming a segment for his show, "Jay Leno's Garage." (Official Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dylan Overbay/released)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2017 17:59
|Photo ID:
|3203727
|VIRIN:
|170302-M-JH334-0015
|Resolution:
|4572x2892
|Size:
|10.23 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Hometown:
|MORENO VALLEY, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pinned by a Legend [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Dylan Overbay, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT