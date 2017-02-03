CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - Jay Leno assists with the promotion of Corporal Kayla Abusham and Corporal Marcos Jacobo during a meritorious promotion aboard Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton March 2. Leno visited and talked with service members from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 after filming a segment for his show, "Jay Leno's Garage." (Official Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dylan Overbay/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 17:59 Photo ID: 3203727 VIRIN: 170302-M-JH334-0015 Resolution: 4572x2892 Size: 10.23 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Hometown: MORENO VALLEY, CA, US Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pinned by a Legend [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Dylan Overbay, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.