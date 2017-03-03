170303-N-YW024-006 KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII (Mar. 3, 2017) A P-3 Orion, assigned to Patrol Squadron Nine (VP-9) Golden Eagles, takes off during a command disestablishment at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. The VP-9 squadron was leaving for a scheduled deployment, to be followed by a homeport shift to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington. The P-3 Orion is a four-engine turboprop anti-submarine and maritime surveillance aircraft developed by the U.S. Navy in the 1960s. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Katarzyna Kobiljak)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2017 17:36
|Photo ID:
|3203709
|VIRIN:
|170303-N-YW024-060
|Resolution:
|4778x3185
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Last Golden Eagle of VP-9 flies off Marine Corps Base Hawaii [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Katarzyna Kobiljak, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
