    Last Golden Eagle of VP-9 flies off Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Last Golden Eagle of VP-9 flies off Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katarzyna Kobiljak 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    170303-N-YW024-006 KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII (Mar. 3, 2017) A P-3 Orion, assigned to Patrol Squadron Nine (VP-9) Golden Eagles, takes off during a command disestablishment at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. The VP-9 squadron was leaving for a scheduled deployment, to be followed by a homeport shift to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington. The P-3 Orion is a four-engine turboprop anti-submarine and maritime surveillance aircraft developed by the U.S. Navy in the 1960s. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Katarzyna Kobiljak)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Last Golden Eagle of VP-9 flies off Marine Corps Base Hawaii [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Katarzyna Kobiljak, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

