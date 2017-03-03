Last Golden Eagle of VP-9 flies off Marine Corps Base Hawaii

170303-N-YW024-006 KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII (Mar. 3, 2017) A P-3 Orion, assigned to Patrol Squadron Nine (VP-9) Golden Eagles, takes off during a command disestablishment at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. The VP-9 squadron was leaving for a scheduled deployment, to be followed by a homeport shift to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington. The P-3 Orion is a four-engine turboprop anti-submarine and maritime surveillance aircraft developed by the U.S. Navy in the 1960s. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Katarzyna Kobiljak)

