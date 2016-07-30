(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    'Wayfinder' earns Schofield Military Spouse of the Year honors

    ‘Wayfinder’ earns Schofield Military Spouse of the Year honors

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Sarah Hutchison and spouse, Staff Sgt. Jesse Hutchison, a platoon sergeant assigned to 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Bde. Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, are from the Chicago, Ill., area. Sarah Hutchison won Military Spouse magazine’s 2017 Military Spouse of the Year for Schofield Barracks. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Hutchison)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2016
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 16:27
    Photo ID: 3203644
    VIRIN: 170224-A-EL056-003
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 521.93 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    This work, 'Wayfinder' earns Schofield Military Spouse of the Year honors [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ‘Wayfinder’ earns Schofield Military Spouse of the Year honors
    ‘Wayfinder’ earns Schofield Military Spouse of the Year honors
    ‘Wayfinder’ earns Schofield Military Spouse of the Year honors

    ‘Wayfinder’ earns Schofield Military Spouse of the Year honors

    25th Infantry Division

    • LEAVE A COMMENT