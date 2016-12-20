Sarah Hutchison (front right) and family recently helped the Thompson family by babysitting, dog sitting, move, build a new entertainment center and numerous other things. Hutchison won Military Spouse magazine’s 2017 Military Spouse of the Year for Schofield Barracks. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Hutchison)
This work, ‘Wayfinder’ earns Schofield Military Spouse of the Year honors [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
‘Wayfinder’ earns Schofield Military Spouse of the Year honors
