U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Ray Handley, 1st platoon commander, Mobility Assault Company, 1st Combat Engineer Battlion (CEB), 1st Marine Division, demonstrates avalanche procedures while hiking to Grouse Meadows training area during Mountain Training Exercise (MTX) 2-17, Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport, Calif., Feb. 25, 2017. 1st Combat Engineer Battalion (CEB) conducted scenario-driven training that encompassed mobility, counter-mobility and survivability operations in a mountainous, snow-covered environment that challenged 1st CEB to generate combat engineering solutions to infantry driven tasks. Marines from 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and 2nd Battalion 11th Marines, 1st Marine Division also accompanied 1st CEB for this iteration of MTX. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Allison M. DeVries)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 13:51 Photo ID: 3202931 VIRIN: 170225-M-MN153-175 Resolution: 2536x3804 Size: 1.13 MB Location: BRIDGEPORT, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Movement to Grouse Meadows, MTX 2-17 [Image 1 of 9], by Sgt Allison DeVries, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.