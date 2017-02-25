(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Movement to Grouse Meadows, MTX 2-17 [Image 3 of 9]

    Movement to Grouse Meadows, MTX 2-17

    BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Allison DeVries 

    1st Marine Division - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Dakota Rhodes, combat engineer, Mobility Assault Company, 1st Combat Engineer Battlion (CEB), 1st Marine Division, boils snow for water while taking a break during the movement to Grouse Meadows training area for Mountain Training Exercise (MTX) 2-17, Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport, Calif., Feb. 25, 2017. 1st Combat Engineer Battalion (CEB) conducted scenario-driven training that encompassed mobility, counter-mobility and survivability operations in a mountainous, snow-covered environment that challenged 1st CEB to generate combat engineering solutions to infantry driven tasks. Marines from 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and 2nd Battalion 11th Marines, 1st Marine Division also accompanied 1st CEB for this iteration of MTX. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Allison M. DeVries)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 13:53
    Photo ID: 3202921
    VIRIN: 170225-M-MN153-140
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Movement to Grouse Meadows, MTX 2-17 [Image 1 of 9], by Sgt Allison DeVries, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USMC
    1st MLG
    7th ESB
    Blue Diamond
    U.S. Marine Corps
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    1st Marine Division
    Combat Camera
    COMCAM
    Bridgeport
    7th Engineer Support Battalion
    1st MarDiv
    1ST CEB
    1st Combat Engineer Battalion
    Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center
    2/11
    MAC
    2nd Battalion 11th Marines
    Fox Battery
    ABV
    Assault Breacher Vehicle
    MCMWTC
    Mobility Assault Company
    Mountain Training Exercise
    MTX 2-17
    Sgt. Allison DeVries

