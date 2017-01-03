(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Station Castle Hill [Image 1 of 6]

    Coast Guard Station Castle Hill

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Adm. Paul F. Zukunft, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, departs Coast Guard Station Castle Hill, in Newport, Rhode Island, March 1, 2017, following an All-Hands with the crew. Seaman Thomas E. Vroman holds the door for the Commandant’s departure. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist Reid Oslin

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 09:54
    Photo ID: 3202156
    VIRIN: 170301-G-MN218-1007
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 7.14 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station Castle Hill [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    All-Hands
    First District
    Station Castle Hill
    Reid Oslin
    Adm. Paul F. Zukunft

