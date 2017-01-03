Adm. Paul F. Zukunft, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, applauds award recipients at Coast Guard Station Castle Hill, in Newport, Rhode Island, March 1, 2017 during an All-Hands ceremony. Zukunft answered questions from crewmembers and guests during the All-Hands with the crew. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist Reid Oslin
This work, Coast Guard Station Castle Hill [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
