    Coast Guard Station Castle Hill [Image 3 of 6]

    Coast Guard Station Castle Hill

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Adm. Paul F. Zukunft, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, applauds award recipients at Coast Guard Station Castle Hill, in Newport, Rhode Island, March 1, 2017 during an All-Hands ceremony. Zukunft answered questions from crewmembers and guests during the All-Hands with the crew. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist Reid Oslin

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 09:54
    Photo ID: 3202153
    VIRIN: 170301-G-MN218-1004
    Resolution: 4702x3649
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station Castle Hill [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Coast Guard Station Castle Hill
    TAGS

    First District
    Station Castle Hill
    Reid Oslin
    Adm. Paul F. Zukunft

