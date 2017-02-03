(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Nighttime Flight Ops aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 2 of 3]

    Nighttime Flight Ops aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.02.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170302-N-WF272-020 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 2, 2017) An AV-8B Harrier, assigned to the "Tomcats" of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 311, takes off from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 03:17
    Photo ID: 3201685
    VIRIN: 170302-N-WF272-020
    Resolution: 3300x1882
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nighttime Flight Ops aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

