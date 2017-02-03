(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Forklift maintenance aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 3 of 3]

    Forklift maintenance aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.02.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170302-N-WF272-017 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 2, 2017) Cpl. Ramsey Borja (left), from San Diego, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Payton Campbell, from Monroe, La., perform forklift maintenance aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forklift maintenance aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

