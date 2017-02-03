170302-N-WF272-017 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 2, 2017) Cpl. Ramsey Borja (left), from San Diego, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Payton Campbell, from Monroe, La., perform forklift maintenance aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 03:17 Photo ID: 3201682 VIRIN: 170302-N-WF272-017 Resolution: 3300x2294 Size: 1.13 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forklift maintenance aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.