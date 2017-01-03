170301-N-FM530-006
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 1, 2017) Amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde's (LPD 19) Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) team speaks with new Sailors during the command's indoctrination class. Mesa Verde is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brent Pyfrom/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2017 01:39
|Photo ID:
|3201589
|VIRIN:
|170301-N-FM530-006
|Resolution:
|8688x5792
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, INDOC [Image 1 of 21], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
