    INDOC [Image 1 of 21]

    INDOC

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.01.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170301-N-FM530-006
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 1, 2017) Amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde's (LPD 19) Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) team speaks with new Sailors during the command's indoctrination class. Mesa Verde is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brent Pyfrom/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 01:39
    Photo ID: 3201589
    VIRIN: 170301-N-FM530-006
    Resolution: 8688x5792
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, INDOC [Image 1 of 21], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MEU
    LPD 19
    USS Mesa Verde
    amphibious transport dock ship
    BATARG
    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Deployment

