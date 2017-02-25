Exercise Sea Soldier '17: US Marines, Royal Army of Oman soldiers Conduct Bilateral MOUT Training

RABKUT, Oman (Feb. 25, 2017) U.S. Marines with Company A, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare to switch security posts during Military Operations on Urban Terrain (MOUT) training as part of Exercise Sea Solider ’17 at Rabkut, Oman, Feb. 25. The Marines, training with Royal Army of Oman (RAO) soldiers, demonstrated basic MOUT techniques to showcase efficient practices while navigating through an urban environment. Sea Soldier 2017 is an annual, bilateral exercise conducted with the Royal Army of Oman designed to demonstrate the cooperative skill and will of U.S. and partner nations to work together in maintaining regional stability and security. The 11th MEU is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce and enhance regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

