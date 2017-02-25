(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Sea Soldier '17: US Marines, Royal Army of Oman soldiers Conduct Bilateral MOUT Training [Image 3 of 5]

    OMAN

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Cpl. April Price 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    RABKUT, Oman (Feb. 25, 2017) Soldiers with the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) prepare to run from behind a berm while conducting Military Operations on Urban Terrain (MOUT) training during Exercise Sea Soldier ’17 at Rabkut, Oman, Feb. 25. After demonstrations from Marines with Company A, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), the Omani soldiers practiced squad-level bounding, which consists of moving in sequences to an objective from a far distance. Sea Soldier 2017 is an annual, bilateral exercise conducted with the Royal Army of Oman designed to demonstrate the cooperative skill and will of U.S. and partner nations to work together in maintaining regional stability and security. The 11th MEU is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce and enhance regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. price)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 01:46
    Photo ID: 3201583
    VIRIN: 170225-M-JH782-146
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: OM
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Sea Soldier '17: US Marines, Royal Army of Oman soldiers Conduct Bilateral MOUT Training [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl April Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    CentCom
    MOUT
    USMC
    Military Operations on Urban Terrain
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Oman
    Marine Corps
    U.S. Marines
    5th Fleet
    Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    BLT 1/4
    RAO
    Sea Soldier
    West-Pac 16-2
    Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn 4th Marines
    Western Pacific 16-2
    Royal Army of Oman

