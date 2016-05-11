(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Master Chief Jason Haka Addresses Ronald Reagan Sailors Before They Take a Petty Officer First Class Advancement Exam at James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center [Image 3 of 4]

    Master Chief Jason Haka Addresses Ronald Reagan Sailors Before They Take a Petty Officer First Class Advancement Exam at James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    11.05.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 2, 2017) Master Chief Jason Haka, command master chief of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), addresses Ronald Reagan Sailors before they take a petty officer first class advancement exam at James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center. Four personnel staff and 20 proctors oversaw 230 test-takers. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Lee/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2016
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 19:38
    Photo ID: 3200867
    VIRIN: 170129-N-VI515-000
    Resolution: 6877x4912
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Chief Jason Haka Addresses Ronald Reagan Sailors Before They Take a Petty Officer First Class Advancement Exam at James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Sailors Assigned to the Navy's Only Forward-Deployed Aircraft Carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Begin a Petty Officer First Class Advancement Exam at James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center
    Reads Instructions to Ronald Reagan Sailors Before a Petty Officer First Class Advancement Exam at James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center
    Master Chief Jason Haka Addresses Ronald Reagan Sailors Before They Take a Petty Officer First Class Advancement Exam at James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center
    Personnel Specialist 1st Class David Olvera Administers a Petty Officer First Class Advancement Exam to Ronald Reagan Sailors at James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center

    exam
    James Lee
    Navy
    California
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Madera
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    Indo-Asia Pacific Region
    Jason Haka
    James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center
    Petty Officer First Class Advancement Exam

