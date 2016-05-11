Master Chief Jason Haka Addresses Ronald Reagan Sailors Before They Take a Petty Officer First Class Advancement Exam at James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 2, 2017) Master Chief Jason Haka, command master chief of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), addresses Ronald Reagan Sailors before they take a petty officer first class advancement exam at James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center. Four personnel staff and 20 proctors oversaw 230 test-takers. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Lee/Released)

