(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tanker sunrise [Image 1 of 2]

    Tanker sunrise

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Tara Fadenrecht 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The sun rises behind a KC-135R Stratotanker static display March 2, 2017, at McConnell Air Force, Kan. The base is home to a fleet of KC-135s used to provide aerial refueling support to aircraft in the U.S. and across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tara Fadenrecht)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 17:33
    Photo ID: 3200678
    VIRIN: 170302-F-AB987-0003
    Resolution: 3688x2244
    Size: 500.53 KB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tanker sunrise [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Tara Fadenrecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Tanker sunrise
    Tanker sunrise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    tanker
    McConnell AFB
    KC-135
    sunrise
    static display

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT