The sun rises behind a KC-135R Stratotanker static display March 2, 2017, at McConnell Air Force, Kan. The base is home to a fleet of KC-135s used to provide aerial refueling support to aircraft in the U.S. and across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tara Fadenrecht)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 17:33
|Photo ID:
|3200676
|VIRIN:
|170302-F-AB987-0001
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tanker sunrise [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Tara Fadenrecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT