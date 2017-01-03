U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Robert "Alamo" Freeman, a fighter pilot, 100th Fighter Squadron, Montgomery Regional Air National Guard Base, Ala., takes off March 1, 2017, during Red Flag 17-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Red Flag involves a variety of attack, fighter, bomber, reconnaissance, electronic warfare, airlift support, search and rescue aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Hayden Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 17:32
|Photo ID:
|3200646
|VIRIN:
|170301-Z-TP975-1137
|Resolution:
|3138x2092
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 187th Fighter Wing Red Tails takeoff during Red Flag 17-2 [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Hayden Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
