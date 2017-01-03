(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    187th Fighter Wing Red Tails takeoff during Red Flag 17-2 [Image 1 of 8]

    187th Fighter Wing Red Tails takeoff during Red Flag 17-2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hayden Johnson 

    187th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Robert "Alamo" Freeman, a fighter pilot, 100th Fighter Squadron, Montgomery Regional Air National Guard Base, Ala., takes off March 1, 2017, during Red Flag 17-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Red Flag involves a variety of attack, fighter, bomber, reconnaissance, electronic warfare, airlift support, search and rescue aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Hayden Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 187th Fighter Wing Red Tails takeoff during Red Flag 17-2 [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Hayden Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

