Flintlock 2017 opening ceremony in Morocco

Brig. Gen. Mohammed Benlouali, operations commander for Morocco’s southern zone, speaks to the Lead evaluator from a U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command (MARSOC) at the opening ceremony for Exercise Flintlock 2017 Feb. 27, 2017. This year marks the tenth iteration of the exercise, which focuses on building partner capacity and enhancing interoperability between 24 African and Western partners training in seven partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Scott A. Achtemeier/ /RELEASED)

