    Flintlock 2017 opening ceremony in Morocco [Image 1 of 4]

    Flintlock 2017 opening ceremony in Morocco

    SOUTHERN ZONE, MOROCCO

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Scott Achtemeier 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Brig. Gen. Mohammed Benlouali, operations commander for Morocco’s southern zone, speaks to the Lead evaluator from a U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command (MARSOC) at the opening ceremony for Exercise Flintlock 2017 Feb. 27, 2017. This year marks the tenth iteration of the exercise, which focuses on building partner capacity and enhancing interoperability between 24 African and Western partners training in seven partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Scott A. Achtemeier/ /RELEASED)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flintlock 2017 opening ceremony in Morocco [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt Scott Achtemeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Oldest Friendship: U.S., Morocco Begin Flintlock 2017

