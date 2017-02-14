(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MSST Houston conducts training at Hobby Airport [Image 1 of 2]

    MSST Houston conducts training at Hobby Airport

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin Williams 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Suhey, a K-9 handler at Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston, and his dog, Cappy, train at Hobby Airport in Houston, Feb. 14, 2017. MSST Houston trains their K-9s with military and law enforcement agencies across the region to strenghthen partnerships and ensure best practices. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin R. Williams

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 15:58
    Photo ID: 3200493
    VIRIN: 170214-G-CZ043-1056
    Resolution: 6029x4306
    Size: 7.73 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSST Houston conducts training at Hobby Airport [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Dustin Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

