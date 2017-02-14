Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Suhey, a K-9 handler at Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston, and his dog, Cappy, train at Hobby Airport in Houston, Feb. 14, 2017. MSST Houston trains their K-9s with military and law enforcement agencies across the region to strenghthen partnerships and ensure best practices. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin R. Williams
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 15:58
|Photo ID:
|3200493
|VIRIN:
|170214-G-CZ043-1056
|Resolution:
|6029x4306
|Size:
|7.73 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MSST Houston conducts training at Hobby Airport [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Dustin Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT