MSST Houston conducts training at Hobby Airport

Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Smouse, a K-9 handler at Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston, and his dog, Digo, train at Hobby Airport in Houston, Feb. 14, 2017. MSST Houston trains their K-9s with military and law enforcement agencies across the region to strenghthen partnerships and ensure best practices. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin R. Williams

