Military retirees and their families explore the variety of services provided at the annual Retiree Appreciation Day at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Feb. 25. Retirees and their family members attending the RAD are provided with the latest information about military retiree benefits and services, in addition to having an opportunity to voice thoughts and opinions on how these benefits and services should be sustained or improved. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nikki Felton/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 14:21
|Photo ID:
|3199946
|VIRIN:
|160225-A-WO353-005
|Resolution:
|4454x2970
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
This work, Fort Stewart Retiree Appreciation Day 2017 [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Nikki Felton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Service Given, Service Returned: Fort Stewart Retiree Appreciation Day 2017
