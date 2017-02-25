(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Stewart Retiree Appreciation Day 2017 [Image 2 of 6]

    Fort Stewart Retiree Appreciation Day 2017

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nikki Felton 

    3rd Infantry Division

    A military retiree voices his thoughts on how benefits and services should be sustained or improved at the annual Retiree Appreciation Day at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Feb. 25. The annual event in Orlando provides a variety of services and support to military retirees living in 50 counties in Florida, 40 counties in Georgia, and two counties in South Carolina. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nikki Felton/ Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 14:21
    Photo ID: 3199941
    VIRIN: 160225-A-WO353-004
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart Retiree Appreciation Day 2017 [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Nikki Felton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Fort Stewart Retiree Appreciation Day 2017
    Fort Stewart Retiree Appreciation Day 2017
    Fort Stewart Retiree Appreciation Day 2017
    Fort Stewart Retiree Appreciation Day 2017
    Fort Stewart Retiree Appreciation Day 2017
    Fort Stewart Retiree Appreciation Day 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Service Given, Service Returned: Fort Stewart Retiree Appreciation Day 2017

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Retention
    Soldier for Life

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT