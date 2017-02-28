All aboard: U.S. Marines arrive in Toulon France

U.S. Marines assigned to Black Sea Rotational Force stand in formation for a departure ceremony on the French ship Mistral at Naval Station Toulon, France, Feb. 28, 2017. Exercise Joan D’ Arc is an amphibious exercise designed for the Marines and French Army to expand knowledge of one another’s tactics, techniques and procedures to enhance cooperative security operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luke Hoogendam)

